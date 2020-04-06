Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Cap of $420,531.88

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and DragonEX. Friendz has a market capitalization of $420,531.88 and approximately $52,621.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.07 or 0.02574276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00201178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,739,281 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

