FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of FTI Consulting worth $62,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FCN stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

