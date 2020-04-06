FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $122.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.25. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.