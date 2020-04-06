FTX Token Market Capitalization Tops $259.25 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $259.25 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00037501 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.04846113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065922 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,529,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,657,063 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

