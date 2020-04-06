FujiCoin (FJC) Trading 20.5% Higher This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a market cap of $189,863.64 and $90.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.02198268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.99 or 0.03441503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00601015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00809379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00075327 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00509475 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014128 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,653,528,780 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

