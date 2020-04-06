Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fujitsu currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.