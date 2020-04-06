Function X (FX) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $221,704.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,311,068 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

