FunFair Market Cap Tops $11.41 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Binance. FunFair has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $241,691.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Gate.io, C2CX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

