FuzeX Hits Market Cap of $321,490.20 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $321,490.20 and approximately $21,423.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02585738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00204160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Coinbe, CoinBene, HitBTC, Token Store, COSS, Allbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.