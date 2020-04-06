FuzeX Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Allbit. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $223,472.81 and $14,699.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.02561614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, Coinbe, Token Store, Allbit, COSS and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

