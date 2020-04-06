FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $11,031.69 and $28.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00620657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007779 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

FuzzBalls Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit.

