FY2020 Earnings Estimate for APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APHRIA INC-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

APHRIA INC-TS (TSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.10 million.

