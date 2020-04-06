FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By Desjardins

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.68.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

BCE opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in BCE by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 96,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BCE by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

