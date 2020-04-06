FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.