FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issued By Wedbush

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from to in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

