FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.59). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.13.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $128.86 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $179.75.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,194,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,832,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

