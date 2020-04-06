FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

RCI opened at $41.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after buying an additional 2,050,047 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.