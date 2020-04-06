FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By Desjardins

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.17.

BCE opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.29 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.8325 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.07%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

