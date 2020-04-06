FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

COLL opened at $16.13 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $536.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,930 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

