FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Increased by Analyst

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aphria in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.30 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APHA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.01.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

