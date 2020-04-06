FY2020 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Cut by Analyst

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$64.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.17.

BCE stock opened at C$56.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.83. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.29 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

