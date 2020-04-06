FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Decreased by DA Davidson

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canada Goose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

GOOS stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $24,779,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,963,000 after buying an additional 1,305,206 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after buying an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

