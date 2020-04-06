FY2020 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.00 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

