FY2020 EPS Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Decreased by Analyst

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTS. TheStreet downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $278.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $16.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.69 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.05%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dupree bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Dupree bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $224,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $665,085 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

