FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.