FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Reduced by Cormark

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJR. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $15.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,295,000 after buying an additional 272,725 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,288 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,305,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,041,000 after acquiring an additional 134,133 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,103,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,127 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.