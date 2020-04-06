FY2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 530,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 304,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

