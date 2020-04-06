FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,440,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

