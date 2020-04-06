FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BlackBerry Ltd Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for BlackBerry in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BB. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

BB stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $20,297,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.