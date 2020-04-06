FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Equity Residential stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

