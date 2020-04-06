FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $15.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.64.

ESS opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.30 and a 200-day moving average of $303.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

