FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $12.77 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

