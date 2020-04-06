FY2021 Earnings Forecast for L Brands Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE LB opened at $11.34 on Monday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

