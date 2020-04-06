FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Reduced by Analyst

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of GPS opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

