FY2021 EPS Estimates for Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Lowered by Analyst

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$6.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

CVE QST opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.68.

In other news, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$588,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$902,500. Also, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,750. Insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock worth $935,781 over the last ninety days.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.