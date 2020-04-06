FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered by Northcoast Research

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

Wingstop stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.