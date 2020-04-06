FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Raised by Analyst

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

