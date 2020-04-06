FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0035

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $4,472.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000730 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001098 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 458,590,504 coins and its circulating supply is 442,167,054 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

