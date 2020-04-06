G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Morris Goldfarb Acquires 30,749 Shares

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Morris Goldfarb bought 20,200 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,108.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.43. 2,814,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,467. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 281,205 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

