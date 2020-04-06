GAMB (GMB) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a total market cap of $589,173.07 and $86,766.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.26 or 0.04796356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037430 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.