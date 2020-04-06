GameCredits Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 4% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $24,545.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bittrex, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00605977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007493 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, BitBay, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, YoBit, Poloniex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

