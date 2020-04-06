Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ: GLPI):

4/2/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/30/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/24/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/17/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/26/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/26/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Gaming and Leisure Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLPI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,807. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $761,300 and sold 50,777 shares valued at $2,246,631. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

