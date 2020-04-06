Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GAMA has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,374 ($18.07).

Shares of LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.33. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 910 ($11.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,173.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,221.59.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.55), for a total value of £5,530 ($7,274.40).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

