Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94. Gannett has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $699.27 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Reed bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $540,916.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,000 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gannett by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

