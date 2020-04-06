GAPS (GAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.79 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $46.17 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00064628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032723 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,247.48 or 1.01452670 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000826 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00063779 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001522 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

