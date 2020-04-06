Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $20,299.22 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 55,744,450 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

