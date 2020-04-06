Gartner (IT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gartner (NYSE: IT) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – Gartner had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Gartner had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Gartner had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $113.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Gartner had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Gartner was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Gartner had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Gartner had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Gartner had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $91.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $107,863,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

