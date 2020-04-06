Gas Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Gas has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00015838 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.21 or 0.02577242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00200743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00033849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, DragonEX, Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitinka, Poloniex, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

