Gate Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (GATE)

Gate (CURRENCY:GATE) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Gate has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gate token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gate has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Gate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.02600740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00206493 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gate Token Profile

Gate’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,750,442 tokens. The official website for Gate is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling Gate

