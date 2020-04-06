GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Cap of $129,712.04

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 86% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $129,712.04 and approximately $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 101.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00601015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007459 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000282 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.